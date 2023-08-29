LOOK: Filipina Sophia Laforteza is candidate for HYBE and Geffen Records’ global girl group

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

20 contestants will be involved in the audition program. Photo courtesy of HYBE x Geffen Records

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop entertainment company HYBE and Universal Music Group subsidiary Geffen Records are working together to create a global girl group.

On Tuesday, August 29, they unveiled the 20 candidates from all over the world who will be taking part in The Debut: Dream Academy audition program. They were selected from a pool of more than 120,000 candidates.

20-year-old Filipina Sophia Laforteza is one of the candidates for the music group.

Filipina Sofia Laforteza will participate in ”The Debut: Dream Academy.’ Photo courtesy of HYBE / Geffen Records

Sophia introduce herself at The Debut : Dream Academy Press conference today! pic.twitter.com/27zzJa8GJs — Dream Academy Updates (@DreamAcademy_UP) August 29, 2023

She will be competing alongside the other contestants to be part of the new girl group through a process utilizing the K-pop training and development system.

The other candidates come from South Korea, Japan, United States, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Belarus, Sweden, and Slovakia.

20 contestants will be involved in the audition program. Photo courtesy of HYBE x Geffen Records

20 contestants will be involved in the audition program. Photo courtesy of HYBE x Geffen Records

Aside from the individual posters for the candidates, they also released a short film featuring the different participants.

Play Video

“I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while,” HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk said in a press release. “I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-pop universe.”

John Janick, the chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, also spoke about the collaboration that went into the project and the experience they created as a result. HYBE and Geffen Records first announced the joint venture in 2021.

“Since we began our partnership two years ago, Bang and I have often spoken about our shared beliefs in artist development, music, and creativity,” he said. “To develop a global group with Bang, with the best of K-pop methodology, and our Geffen team, is truly special and will bring to life a first-of-its kind experience in music.”

“People are going to be blown away when they see what each of these candidates has been able to achieve so far,” Geffen president Tom March added.

The audition program will air on Youtube and the Japanese streaming platform Abema starting on September 1. The finale, where they will announce the final members and name of the group, will air locally on November 18. Fans will be able to select the members of the group through TikTok and Weverse.

The audition program will also be documented by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren for a Netflix series that will be released sometime in 2024. A final date has yet to be announced. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.