Stray Kids’ ‘dominATE’ in Bulacan: Ticket prices, seat plan

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino STAYs! The seat plan and ticket prices for Stray Kids’ upcoming dominATE concert in the Philippines were unveiled on Monday, August 5.
The K-pop group is set to headline a one-night all-seated show at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on November 23.
According to concert promoter Live Nation Philippines, tickets are priced as follows:
- Upper Box D — P2,000
- Upper Box C — P4,000
- Upper Box B — P5,750
- Upper Box A — P7,500
- LBB Regular — P8,500
- LBB Premium — P9,500
- LBA Regular — P10,500
- LBA Premium — P11,500
- VIP Soundcheck LBA — P16,000
- VIP Soundcheck Floor — P16,500
The VIP Soundcheck package will include soundcheck pass, VIP laminate and lanyard, VIP postcard set, and early access to the merchandise counter.
Fans can secure tickets early through the UnionBank Mastercard presale happening on August 13, 10 am. There will also be a Live Nation Philippines presale on August 14, 10 am.
Tickets will be available to the general public starting August 15, 12 pm.
Stray Kids, which debuted in March 2018, is composed of Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin, Felix, and I.N. All eight members recently renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment.
The group is known for their hits “God’s Menu,” “Case 143,” “SUPER BOARD,” “Red Lights,” and “TASTE.” Their album 5-Star was the second biggest-selling album globally in 2023, according to IFPI. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.