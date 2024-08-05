Stray Kids’ ‘dominATE’ in Bulacan: Ticket prices, seat plan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the November show will be available starting August 13

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino STAYs! The seat plan and ticket prices for Stray Kids’ upcoming dominATE concert in the Philippines were unveiled on Monday, August 5.

The K-pop group is set to headline a one-night all-seated show at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on November 23.

According to concert promoter Live Nation Philippines, tickets are priced as follows:

Upper Box D — P2,000

Upper Box C — P4,000

Upper Box B — P5,750

Upper Box A — P7,500

LBB Regular — P8,500

LBB Premium — P9,500

LBA Regular — P10,500

LBA Premium — P11,500

VIP Soundcheck LBA — P16,000

VIP Soundcheck Floor — P16,500

The VIP Soundcheck package will include soundcheck pass, VIP laminate and lanyard, VIP postcard set, and early access to the merchandise counter.

‘Stray Kids World Tour <dominATE BULACAN>’

📆November 23, 2024

📍Philippine Arena



UnionBank Mastercard Presale: August 13, 10AM – 11:59PM

LNPH Presale: August 14, 10AM – 11:59PM

Fans can secure tickets early through the UnionBank Mastercard presale happening on August 13, 10 am. There will also be a Live Nation Philippines presale on August 14, 10 am.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting August 15, 12 pm.

Stray Kids, which debuted in March 2018, is composed of Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin, Felix, and I.N. All eight members recently renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment.

The group is known for their hits “God’s Menu,” “Case 143,” “SUPER BOARD,” “Red Lights,” and “TASTE.” Their album 5-Star was the second biggest-selling album globally in 2023, according to IFPI. – Rappler.com