Stray Kids members renew contracts with JYP Entertainment

All eight members signed an early renewal of their contracts

MANILA, Philippines – All eight members of South Korean boy group Stray Kids renewed their exclusive contracts with agency JYP Entertainment.

On Thursday, July 18, the label announced that the group’s members — Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin, Felix, and I.N. — signed an early renewal of their exclusive contracts ahead of the expiration in 2025.

JYP Entertainment said in a press release that the decision was “based on strong trust and with high aspirations for the future,” according to a report by Soompi.

Stray Kids debuted in March 2018 as a nine-member group. Member Woojin left in October 2019.

The group is known for their hits “God’s Menu,” “Case 143,” “SUPER BOARD,” “Red Lights,” and “TASTE.” Their album 5-Star was the second biggest-selling album globally in 2023, according to IFPI.

Stray Kids is set to return to the Philippines for their dominATE concert tour on November 23 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. – Rappler.com