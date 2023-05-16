LOOK: Super Junior D&E is coming to Manila

The September show is part of the sub-unit’s ‘DElight Party’ fan concert tour

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino ELFs, it’s time to party with your oppa, oppa!

Super Junior D&E – the sub-unit composed of members Donghae and Eunhyuk – announced on Monday, May 15, that they’ll be having a fan concert tour titled DElight Party, which includes a stop in Manila on September 30.

Additional details such as venue, ticket prices, seat plan, and selling dates have yet to be announced.

The fan concert tour will kick off in Seoul in June, with shows also in Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, and Kuala Lumpur.

DElight Party would serve as the first time for the pair to hold a solo event in the Philippines. The duo, together with other Super Junior members, were last in Manila in December 2022 for their Super Show 9: Road concert.

Super Junior D&E made their sub-unit debut in 2011. They are known for their songs “Oppa, Oppa,” “Can You Feel It?,” RUM DEE DEE,” “‘Bout You,” “Danger,” “Beautiful Liar,” and “Growing Pains.” – Rappler.com