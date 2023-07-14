Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, Donghae, Kyuhyun part ways with SM Entertainment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The K-pop stars will pursue individual activities outside of the agency, but will remain members of Super Junior and its sub-units. The other members have renewed their contracts with the agency.

MANILA, Philippines – Super Junior members Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Kyuhyun have decided to end their individual contracts with SM Entertainment after nearly two decades with the company.

According to a statement released by SM Entertainment and reported by Soompi, the agency confirmed that Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Kyuhyun “will each be pursuing individual activities.”

The three artists will continue to be part of Super Junior, joining promotions and activities under SM Entertainment.

The group is set to return to Manila on July 21 for their Fan Party tour. Meanwhile, Super Junior D& E, the sub-unit composed of Donghae and Eunhyuk, will have their Delight Party fan concert in Manila on September 30.

It was also confirmed that Super Junior’s sub-units, including Super Junior D&E, Super Junior-T, Super Junior K.R.Y., Super Junior-M, and Super Junior-H, will remain under SM Entertainment and continue their activities with the agency.

The agency expressed its support for the departing members as they venture into new endeavors, saying, “We will be cheering the three of them on as they take on new challenges, and we plan to communicate closely with them so that they can effectively carry out both their group activities and their solo activities at the same time.”

In the same statement, SM Entertainment also revealed that the other six members of Super Junior, namely Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Siwon, and Ryeowook, have all renewed their contracts with the agency.

Donghae and Eunhyuk have been with SM Entertainment since their debut as members of Super Junior in 2005, also part of the group’s sub-unit, Super Junior D&E. Kyuhyun joined the group in 2006.

Super Junior released their fourteenth studio album The Road in January. The album was originally released in two parts, The Road: Keep On Going in July 2022 and The Road: Celebration in December 2022. – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com