LOOK: Super Junior’s Sungmin, Kim Sa-eun expecting 1st child 

The celebrity couple is welcoming their first child 10 years after their marriage

MANILA, Philippines – Sungmin of K-pop boy group Super Junior is expecting his first child with wife Kim Sa-eun.

The celebrity couple made the announcement on Tuesday, July 16, sharing photos from their maternity shoot as well as a snap of their baby’s ultrasound.

“A precious baby has come to me. I’m becoming a father after 10 years of marriage,” Sungmin wrote, according to a translation by Soompi. “As much as the baby came to us after much difficulty, we will take responsibility and raise it with love and care.”

The singer added that while he’s nervous to share the news, he asked his fans for their continued support for their family.

“Now that I have someone to take responsibility for, everything in the world feels more precious than before,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kim disclosed that she’s already eight months pregnant and she’s due to deliver in September. She also shared their nickname for the baby, PoPo, adding that they consider their child a “miracle.”

“I am still amazed every day that there is life inside my belly, and I am praying for a healthy birth,” she said.

Sungmin and Kim tied the knot in December 2014. Sungmin rose to fame after debuting in Super Junior in 2005. The K-pop act is known for their hits, “Sorry, Sorry,” “Bonamana,” “Mr. Simple,” “No Other,” and “Miracle,” among others. However, he’s currently on hiatus from doing activities with the boy group. – Rappler.com