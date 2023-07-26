The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila concert is canceled 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sandara Park, MAMAMOO+, Kep1er, and Lapillus were set to perform in the event

MANILA, Philippines – The Super Stage by K-Pop in Manila, the concert that initially planned to feature several female acts, has been canceled for undisclosed reasons.

Organizer OctoArts Entertainment announced on Tuesday, July 25, that the one-night show will no longer be pushing through and that refunds will be available for those who purchased tickets.

“All purchased tickets will receive full refund based on the ticketing policy,” the promoter said. A refund process guideline was also posted in their social media accounts.

They, however, didn’t provide an explanation for the abrupt cancelation of the event.

The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila was initially set to take place on August 11 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena featuring K-pop acts by Sandara Park, MAMAMOO+, Kep1er, and Lapillus.

OctoArts Entertainment partnered with Cornerstone Entertainment for the June 11 Overpass: K-pop Music concert that featured acts EXO’s Baekhyun, B.I, and Jeon Somi. The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila was supposed to be their next event following the Overpass concert. – Rappler.com