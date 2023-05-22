LOOK: The Boyz headed to Manila in July 

The solo concert is part of the group’s ‘Zeneration’ tour

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, Filipino Deobis because K-pop boy group The Boyz is coming back to the Philippines.

The 11-piece act announced on Monday, May 22 the Asia stops for their ZENERATION world tour.

The Boyz is set to perform in the Philippines on July 15. Additional details such as venue, ticket prices, selling dates have yet to be announced.

Other concert tour stops also include Taipei, Macau, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, and more.

The June solo concert will serve as The Boyz’ return to the Philippines in just two months, following their appearance at the K-Verse concert in April.

Composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric, The Boyz made their debut in December 2017.

The group is known for their songs “THRILL RIDE,” “Stealer,” “ROAR,” “Maverick,” and “Salty.” – Rappler.com