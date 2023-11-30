LOOK: The Rose returning to PH in January 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Their one-night show in the Philippines is set for January 26, 2024 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino Black Roses: South Korean rock band The Rose is bringing their Dawn to Dusk concert tour to the Philippines.

The band announced on Wednesday, November 29, the concert dates for their Asia and Europe leg. Their one-night show in the Philippines is set for January 26, 2024 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

[DAWN TO DUSK TOUR]

Europe/Asia Dates



The Rosarium Artist Presale

Europe: 12.01.23 – 10 a.m. Local

Asia: 12.07.23 – 10 a.m. WIB / 11 a.m. PHST / 12 p.m. KST



General Onsale

Europe: 12.05.23 – 10 a.m. Local

Asia: 12.11.23 – 10 a.m. WIB / 11 a.m. PHST / 12 p.m. KST



More Info:… pic.twitter.com/yfim89fhcp — 더로즈_The Rose (@TheRose_0803) November 29, 2023

Ticket prices and seat plan have yet to be announced.

However, the artist presale for their Manila concert will be on December 7, 11 am via The Rose’s The Rosarium app. Meanwhile, general ticket sales will be on December 11, 11 am.

Aside from Manila, they’re also bringing their concert to Jakarta, Seoul, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo, Budapest, and Amsterdam, among others.

The Rose last performed in the Philippines in January 2023 for their Heal Together concert.

Composed of Kim Woo-sung, Park Do-joon, Lee Ha-joon, and Lee Jae-hyeong, The Rose is best known for its hit songs “She’s In The Rain,” “RED,” “Sorry,” and “Sour.” – Rappler.com