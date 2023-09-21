3 members of Stray Kids involved in minor car accident

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin are advised to 'receive conservative treatment' after sustaining mild muscle pain and bruises from the collision

MANILA, Philippines – Three members of K-pop boy group Stray Kids sustained bruises from a minor car accident on Wednesday, September 20, resulting in changes for their upcoming scheduled activities.

In a statement released on September 21, agency JYP Entertainment announced that Stray Kids members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin got involved in a minor collision.

The label added that after the accident, the members were immediately taken to the hospital where they “received a thorough medical examination.”

Stray Kids 스케줄 안내https://t.co/ayyMGGuYfk — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) September 20, 2023

According to JYP Entertainment, the medical results showed none of the members and their staff members were seriously injured.

“As they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being,” they continued.

With this, the agency announced the changes for the group’s scheduled activities. Members Lee Know and Hyunjin’s participation at the Milan Fashion Week will be canceled, as well as Seungmin’s Birthday YouTube Live.

Meanwhile, only members Bang Chan, Changbin, HAN, or also known as 3RACHA, will perform at the Global Citizen Festival. The September 23 event was initially supposed to feature all eight members.

Our support goes out to the members of Stray Kids and our hearts are with Stays everywhere.



We’ll be joined on the Global Citizen Festival stage by Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN, performing as 3RACHA. https://t.co/6Bj1Y5igyT — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 20, 2023

STRAY KIDS is also set to stage their two-day Unveil 13 concert in Seoul on October 21 and 22. As of writing, JYP Entertainment hasn’t announced changes about the members’ participation for the concert.

“We apologize for causing fans to worry with such sudden news,” JYP Entertainment said, adding that they will prioritize their artists’ recovery.

Composed of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N, Stray Kids is known for their hits “God’s Menu,” “Case 143,” “SUPER BOARD,” “Red Lights,” and “TASTE.”

In June, they released their latest album 5 STAR. The group was in Manila on March 11 and 12 for the Philippine leg of their MANIAC world tour. – Rappler.com