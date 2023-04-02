Lineup, ticket prices: ‘OVERPASS: K-pop Music Concert’

Tickets for the June show will be available starting April 8!

MANILA, Philippines – Korean singers Baekhyun of EXO and Jeon Somi will be headlining the OVERPASS: K-pop Music Concert.

On Sunday, April 2, Cornerstone Entertainment released the seat plan and ticket prices for the one-night show, happening on June 11 at the Araneta Coliseum.

General admission tickets cost P2,668, while tickets for SVIP standing and seated sections are priced at P12,273.

Tickets will be available starting April 8 via the TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

Buckle up! BAEKHYUN AND JEON SOMI’s all geared up for OVERPASS: K-POP MUSIC CONCERT at @thebigdome on June 11, 2023! 🔥



🎫Start getting your tickets starting APRIL 8, 12NN via @TicketNetPH



Presented by CS CONCERTS & @OctoArtsEnt #OVERPASS2023 #OVERPASSinMNL#BAEKHYUN #JEONSOMI pic.twitter.com/O668sXHy7c — Cornerstone Entertainment (@cornerstone_ofc) April 2, 2023

The upcoming Overpass: K-pop Music Concert will serve as Baekhyun’s first show in the Philippines in four years and Somi’s first visit to the country.

Baekhyun, together with other EXO members, last visited Manila in 2019 for their EXO Planet 5 – Exploration World Tour.

He debuted as a member of EXO in 2012. As a soloist, he released his third mini-album Bambi in March 2021. His hits include “Candy,” “UN Village,” “Amusement Park,” and “Love Again.”

Somi, meanwhile, rose to fame through the 2016 survival reality show Produce 101, wherein she became a member of temporary girl group I.O.I. After the group disbanded in 2017, she made her debut as a solo artist in 2019. She’s known for songs “DUMB DUMB,” “XOXO,” and “Birthday.” – Rappler.com