Ticket prices, seat plan for Red Velvet’s ‘HAPPINESS: My Dear ReVe1uv’ fan concert in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HAPPINESS. Red Velvet will return to Manila on September 14, 2024.

The K-pop girl group will return to Manila on September 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Tickets go on sale starting July 26.

MANILA, Philippines — Prepare your wallets, Reveluvs! Concert promoter Wilbros Live released on Friday, July 12, the ticket prices and seat plan for Red Velvet’s HAPPINESS: My Dear ReVe1uv fancon.

The K-pop girl group will return to Manila on September 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tickets are priced as follows:

VVIP Standing – P13,500

VIP Standing – P12,500

VIP Seated – P12,500

Lower Box – P10,000

Upper Box A – P8,500

Upper Box B – P6,500

GA Premium – P4,000

GA Regular – P3,000

My Dear, ReVeluv. We can't wait to see you soon!❣

Here are the Ticket Prices, Seat Map, and Fan Benefits for the 2024 Red Velvet FANCON TOUR 🎫



𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑

<𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 : 𝐌𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐫, 𝐑𝐞𝐕𝐞𝟏𝐮𝐯> 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐋𝐀



Sep 14… pic.twitter.com/OJe0X22tdD — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) July 12, 2024

Those in VVIP Standing get to participate in a send-off session with the Red Velvet members. VVIP Standing to Upper Box B ticket holders also have a chance to win signed posters.

All ticket holders will also get an exclusive photocard (random 1 out of 5) for the Manila stop.

Tickets go on sale with a Reveluv Weverse membership presale on July 26, from 11 am to 8:59 pm, and a general sale on July 27 starting at 11 am.

Red Velvet last performed in Manila for the R to V concert in May 2023. Joy missed the show due to health reasons.

Three of its members – Wendy, Seulgi, and Irene – also performed subunit and solo songs during a New Year’s countdown event in Taguig City.

The group is celebrating its 10th debut anniversary this year. Red Velvet is known for its hits “Cosmic,” “Bad Boy,” “Red Flavor,” “Feel My Rhythm,” and “Peek-A-Boo.” — Rappler.com