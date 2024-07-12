Ticket prices, seat plan for Red Velvet’s ‘HAPPINESS: My Dear ReVe1uv’ fan concert in Manila

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines — Prepare your wallets, Reveluvs! Concert promoter Wilbros Live released on Friday, July 12, the ticket prices and seat plan for Red Velvet’s HAPPINESS: My Dear ReVe1uv fancon.
The K-pop girl group will return to Manila on September 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Tickets are priced as follows:
- VVIP Standing – P13,500
- VIP Standing – P12,500
- VIP Seated – P12,500
- Lower Box – P10,000
- Upper Box A – P8,500
- Upper Box B – P6,500
- GA Premium – P4,000
- GA Regular – P3,000
Those in VVIP Standing get to participate in a send-off session with the Red Velvet members. VVIP Standing to Upper Box B ticket holders also have a chance to win signed posters.
All ticket holders will also get an exclusive photocard (random 1 out of 5) for the Manila stop.
Tickets go on sale with a Reveluv Weverse membership presale on July 26, from 11 am to 8:59 pm, and a general sale on July 27 starting at 11 am.
Red Velvet last performed in Manila for the R to V concert in May 2023. Joy missed the show due to health reasons.
Three of its members – Wendy, Seulgi, and Irene – also performed subunit and solo songs during a New Year’s countdown event in Taguig City.
The group is celebrating its 10th debut anniversary this year. Red Velvet is known for its hits “Cosmic,” “Bad Boy,” “Red Flavor,” “Feel My Rhythm,” and “Peek-A-Boo.” — Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.