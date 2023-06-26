Ticket prices, seat plan: CRAVITY’s ‘Masterpiece’ concert in Manila

Tickets for the August show will be available starting July 9

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino LUVITYs! The ticket prices and seat plan for CRAVITY’s upcoming Masterpiece concert in Manila have been announced on Sunday, June 25.

According to concert promoter DNM Entertainment, ticket prices range from P2,650 for the Balcony sections to P9,800 for the SVIP sections.

[📢] PH LUVITY



Tickets for 2023 CRAVITY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR 'MASTERPIECE' IN MANILA go on sale this July 9, 2023 at 12NN! Get ready to see a MASTERPIECE unfold 🧩



📆08.05.2023 | 6PM

📍New Frontier Theater

🎫TicketNet#CRAVITY #크래비티#CRAVITY_1ST_WORLD_TOUR#MASTERPIECE… pic.twitter.com/hiKODWDeE7 — DNM Entertainment (@dnmentph) June 25, 2023

All sections will also have access to the hi-bye event. Additional perks such as group photo and signed poster will only be available for raffle entries.

Tickets will go on sale starting July 9 via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

The one-night show is set for August 5 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Masterpiece in Manila would serve as CRAVITY’s first concert in the Philippines.

Composed of Serim, Woobin, Jungmo, Minhee, Allen, Wonjin, Taeyoung, Hyeongjun, and Seongmin, CRAVITY made their debut in April 2020 under Starship Entertainment. The group is known for their songs “PARTY ROCK, “Groovy,” “Break all the Rules,” and “Knock Knock,” among others. – Rappler.com