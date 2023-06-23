Ticket prices, seat plan: iKON’s ‘TAKE OFF’ World Tour in Manila

The K-pop group is returning to the country for a show at the Araneta Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Filipino iKONICs! The ticket prices and seat plan for iKON’s upcoming Manila concert have been announced by organizers PULP Live World on Friday, June 23.

According to a Twitter post by PULP, ticket prices for iKON’s TAKE OFF world tour in Manila range from P3,500 for upper box B seats, to P15,000 for the Royalty A and B packages.

The Royalty packages include VIP standing tickets, soundcheck access, a hi-bye session, priority entrance, a photo op, and merch.

PH iKONIC, hope U ready? Ready!

Fasten up and get set for 2023 iKON WORLD TOUR 'TAKE OFF' IN MANILA 🚀 this August 5, 6PM at @TheBigDome! 🔥



It's time to choose your desired seats now that we've got the official seat plan and fan packages for #iKONinMANILA2023!



Tickets go on sale via Ticketnet’s website or outlets nationwide starting July 16, 12 pm.

The concert will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, August 5, at 6 pm.

It’ll mark iKON’s return to the Philippines after nearly 11 months, following their September 2022 show at the K-pop Masterz Ep. 2 concert.

iKON is made up of Bobby, DK, Chan, Ju-ne, Jay, and Song. They debuted in September 2015, and are known for hits such as “Love Scenario,” “Rhythm Ta,” and “Freedom.” – Rappler.com