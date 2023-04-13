Ticket prices, seat plan: IVE’s ‘The Prom Queens’ concert in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino DIVEs! The ticket prices and seat plan for IVE’s upcoming The Prom Queens fan concert in Manila have been announced on Wednesday, April 12.

According to event organizer DNM Entertainment, tickets range from P4,725 for the Upper Box section to P12,075 for the SVIP Seated section.

There will be a hi-bye event for all SVIP Seated ticket holders, while other attendees will have the chance to join a group photo with the artist and win a signed poster via raffle.

Philippines, are you ready to DIVE INTO IVE? 👑 Watch them live and in person for IVE THE FIRST FAN CONCERT<The Prom Queens> in Manila!



🗓 06.17.2023 | 5PM

📍 Smart Araneta Coliseum

🔜Ticketing Details TBA#IVE #아이브 #ThePromQueens #IVEMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/9I3WSl1Woa — DNM Entertainment (@dnmentph) April 12, 2023

Selling dates have yet to be disclosed.

The Prom Queens, which will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on June 17, will serve as IVE’s first solo concert in the Philippines.

Aside from Manila, the concert tour will also include stops in Seoul, Tokyo, Kobe, Taipei, Singapore, and Bangkok.

Composed of Yujin, Wonyoung, Gaeul, Rei, Liz, and Leeseo, IVE made their debut with Starship Entertainment in December 2021. The group is known for their hits “After LIKE,” “ELEVEN,” and “ROYAL.” – Rappler.com