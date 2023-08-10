Ticket prices, seat plan: Kim Sejeong’s concert in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Local promoter Wilbros Live has unveiled additional details for Kim Sejeong’s upcoming concert in the Philippines.

The South Korean singer-actress will be holding a one-night show at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on October 1.

Ticket prices range from P2,650 for the Balcony seats and P9,950 for the Diamond seats. Additional perks such as hi-bye session, signed poster, and group photo are also available depending on each ticket tier.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐊𝐈𝐌 𝐒𝐄𝐉𝐄𝐎𝐍𝐆 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓

MANILA

Oct 1 Sun 5PM

New Frontier Theater



𝘊𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘒𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 '𝘉𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘢𝘭' 𝘢𝘯𝘥 '𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘯𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘺 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳', 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘷𝘰𝘪𝘤𝘦… pic.twitter.com/qdQkbvaL5W — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) August 7, 2023

Tickets will be available starting August 19 via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

The October show will serve as Sejeong’s first solo concert in the Philippines.

Sejeong gained popularity through the first season of the reality talent series Produce 101, where she made it to the final lineup of the project group I.O.I. The group made their debut in May 2016 and disbanded in January 2017.

While she was still in I.O.I, Sejeong also made her debut as a member of girl group Gugudan. The act became inactive in 2019 before officially disbanding in December 2020.

Sejeong also ventured into acting, having starred in School 2017, Business Proposal, Today’s Webtoon, and Uncanny Counter. – Rappler.com