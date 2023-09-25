Ticket prices, seat plan: Lee Junho’s fan meeting in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ticket prices for the November show range from P3,250 to P13,500

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino Hallyu fans! The ticket prices and seat plans for Lee Junho’s highly-anticipated return to the Philippines have been announced on Monday, September 25.

The South Korean idol-actor is set to hold his Junho the Moment fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 11.

According to concert promoter Live Nation Philippines, ticket prices range from P3,250 for the General Admission sections to P13,500 for the VIP 1 sections.

Annyeong🫰🏼ICYMI, K-pop idol-actor Lee Junho is coming to Manila! 😍



LEE JUNHO 1st FANMEETING TOUR <JUNHO THE MOMENT 2023>

📆November 11, 2023

📍SM Mall of Asia Arena



LNPH Presale – October 3, 10AM – 11:59PM

General Onsale – October 4, 12PM



For more info, go to… pic.twitter.com/DiLwoZhNer — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) September 25, 2023

Additional perks such as group photo, goodbye session, signed poster, photo card, and postcard are also available depending on each ticket tier.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting October 4, 12 pm, while members of Live Nation Philippines can secure their tickets early during the pre-sale happening on October 3.

This will serve as Junho’s first visit in the Philippines in 10 years after 2PM’s 2013 What Time is It concert in Manila. The veteran K-pop boy group, which he was part of, is known for their songs “10 out of 10,” “Heartbeat,” “Again&Again,” and “My House.”

As an actor, he is known for starring in series King the Land, The Red Sleeve, Rain or Shine, and Wok of Love.

Aside from his solo fan meeting, Junho is also set to return to the Philippines in December as he’s confirmed to attend the Asia Artist Awards at the Philippine Arena on December 14. – Rappler.com