Ticket prices, seat plan: NCT DoJaeJung’s ‘Scented Symphony’ in Manila 

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino NCTzens: the ticket prices and seat plan for NCT DoJaeJung’s upcoming Scented Symphony: Perfume fan concert in Manila have been announced on Saturday, May 20.

According to event organizer Ovation Productions, tickets range from P2,750 for the General Admission sections to P11,750 for the SVIP sections.

Additional perks such as a signed Polaroid, a signed poster, a send-off session, and access to media conferences are also available via raffle depending on each ticketing tier.

Get ready to take the “Dive” to see your favorite trio LIVE in Manila. Here is the seat plan and the fan benefits for the fancon!



Ticketing Date: June 3 at 11:00 AM PHT

#NCTDoJaeJung_Manila #DJJ_PerfumesManila #NCTDoJaeJungwithVIU

Tickets go on sale starting June 3, 11 am via SM Ticket website and outlets.

The show will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on June 24.

DoJaeJung made their sub-unit debut in April with the six-track album Perfume.

The June show would be the first time for the sub-unit to hold an event in the Philippines.

Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo – together with other NCT 127 members – were previously in Manila in September 2022 for their NEO CITY: THE LINK concert. – Rappler.com