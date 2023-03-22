Ticket prices, seat plan: NCT Dream’s ‘The Dream Show 2’ in Manila 

Tickets will go on sale starting April 2

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino NCTzens! The ticket prices and seat plan for NCT Dream’s upcoming The Dream Show 2 concert in Manila have been announced on Tuesday, March 21.

According to event organizer PULP Live World, tickets range from P12,000 for the VIP Standing and Seated sections to P4,000 for general admission.

Tickets go on sale starting April 2 via SM Ticket website and outlets nationwide.

The two-night show will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on April 29 and 30.

The Dream Show 2: In A Dream will serve as the group’s first solo show in the Philippines since February 2020, their first The Dream Show: In A Dream concert.

In 2022, the group visited the Philippines for two K-pop music festivals – Begin Again in May and I-POP U in October.

Composed of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung, NCT DREAM made their sub-unit debut in August 2016.

They are known for their songs “Chewing Gum,” “Life Is Still Going On,” “Hot Sauce,” and “Hello Future.” – Rappler.com