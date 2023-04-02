Ticket prices, seat plan: NMIXX’s ‘Nice to Mixx You’ in Manila 

The general sale will start on April 11, with a membership pre-sale happening on April 10

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Filipino NSWERs! The ticket prices and seat plan for NMIXX’s upcoming NICE TO MIXX YOU showcase tour in Manila have been announced on Sunday, April 2.

According to event organizer Live Nation Philippines, tickets range from P2,750 to P11,750. Additional perks such as soundcheck access, signed poster, and event lanyard will be available through various VIP packages.

This is it, NSWER! NMIXX SHOWCASE TOUR <NICE TO MIXX YOU> in MANILA is happening on June 30, 2023, Friday at the New Frontier Theater 🫰🏼



✅ LNPH Presale: April 10, Monday, at 10AM – 11:59PM

✅ General Sale: April 11, Tuesday, at 12PM #NICE_TO_MIXX_YOU pic.twitter.com/IrgdFlUcln — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) April 2, 2023

Pre-sale for Live Nation Philippines members will begin on April 10, 10 am, while the general sale will start on April 11, 12 pm. Only two tickets per membership will be available during the pre-sale, while four tickets will be available per transaction during the general on sale.

The show will be held at the New Frontier Theater on June 30.

The upcoming NICE TO MIXX YOU show in Manila will serve as the first time for the group to visit the Philippines. Their other international tour stops include Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Seattle among others.

NMIXX debuted with seven members in February 2022. Jinni left the group in December that year, reportedly “due to personal circumstances.” The group’s current members are Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin.

The South Korean girl group from JYP Entertainment is known for their songs “Dice,” ”O.O,” and “Funky Glitter Christmas.” – Rappler.com