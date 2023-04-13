Ticket prices, seat plan: Red Velvet’s ‘R to V’ concert in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino REVELUVs! The ticket prices and seat plan for Red Velvet’s upcoming R to the V concert in Manila have been announced on Thursday, April 13.

According to event organizer PULP Live World, tickets range from P2,500 for the Generic sections to P12,000 for the VIP Standing and Seated sections.

Tickets go on sale starting April 16, 12 pm via SM Ticket website and outlets.

The show will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on May 7.

The Red Velvet 4th Concert: R to V Manila stop will serve as the group’s first solo concert in the Philippines and fourth show overall.

It will also be the group’s return to the Philippines in around 10 months. They last performed in the country in July 2022.

Red Velvet – composed of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy – made their debut in August 2014. They are known for tracks like “Red Flavor,” “Power Up,” “Bad Boy,” “Russian Roulette,” “Peek-A-Boo,” “Ice Cream Cake,” and “Psycho.” – Rappler.com