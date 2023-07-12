Ticket prices, seat plan: Super Junior D&E’s fan concert in Manila 

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino ELFs! The ticket prices and seat plan for Super Junior D&E’s upcoming DElight Party fan concert in Manila have been disclosed.
According to a Twitter post on Monday, July 10 by event organizer CDM Entertainment, tickets range from P2,800 for the Upper Box B sections and P10,500 for the MVP D and E sections.
Additional perks such as signed poster, souvenir card, soundcheck access, and goodbye session are available depending on each ticket tier.
Tickets will be available starting July 14, 2 pm via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.
The fan concert will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on September 30 at 6 pm.
Aside from Manila, Super Junior D&E – the sub-unit composed of members Donghae and Eunhyuk – will also hold shows in Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, and Kuala Lumpur.
The DElight Party would serve as the first time for the pair to hold a solo event in the Philippines.
The duo, together with other Super Junior members, were last in Manila in December 2022 for their Super Show 9: Road concert.
Meanwhile, Super Junior is also coming to the Philippines on July 21 for the Manila leg of their Fan Party.
Super Junior D&E made their sub-unit debut in 2011. They are known for their songs “Oppa, Oppa,” “Can You Feel It?,” RUM DEE DEE,” “‘Bout You,” “Danger,” “Beautiful Liar,” and “Growing Pains.” – Rappler.com
