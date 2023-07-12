Ticket prices, seat plan: Super Junior D&E’s fan concert in Manila 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the September show will go on sale starting July 14!

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino ELFs! The ticket prices and seat plan for Super Junior D&E’s upcoming DElight Party fan concert in Manila have been disclosed.

According to a Twitter post on Monday, July 10 by event organizer CDM Entertainment, tickets range from P2,800 for the Upper Box B sections and P10,500 for the MVP D and E sections.

Additional perks such as signed poster, souvenir card, soundcheck access, and goodbye session are available depending on each ticket tier.

Get ready to scream “Oppa, Oppa” because TWO kings from KPOP’s Golden Era is coming to the Philippines!



Join us at 2023 D&E WORLD TOUR FANCON – [DElight Party] IN MANILA happening this September 30, 2023, 6 PM at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Party with Donghae & Eunhyuk as they… pic.twitter.com/mnoDfWJhnH — CDM Entertainment (@cdmentph) July 10, 2023

Tickets will be available starting July 14, 2 pm via TicketNet website and outlets nationwide.

The fan concert will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on September 30 at 6 pm.

Aside from Manila, Super Junior D&E – the sub-unit composed of members Donghae and Eunhyuk – will also hold shows in Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh, and Kuala Lumpur.

The DElight Party would serve as the first time for the pair to hold a solo event in the Philippines.

The duo, together with other Super Junior members, were last in Manila in December 2022 for their Super Show 9: Road concert.

Meanwhile, Super Junior is also coming to the Philippines on July 21 for the Manila leg of their Fan Party.

Super Junior D&E made their sub-unit debut in 2011. They are known for their songs “Oppa, Oppa,” “Can You Feel It?,” RUM DEE DEE,” “‘Bout You,” “Danger,” “Beautiful Liar,” and “Growing Pains.” – Rappler.com