Ticket prices, seat plan: TXT’s ‘ACT: Sweet Mirage’ tour in PH Arena 

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino MOAs! The ticket prices and seat plan for Tomorrow X Together (TXT)’s upcoming ACT: Sweet Mirage tour in the Philippines have been announced on Thursday, April 13.

Ticket prices range from P3,750 for the Upper UBB sections, to P17,750 for the VIP floor standing section with soundcheck access.

Get ready, MOA! TXT is coming to you with their TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE> IN BULACAN on August 13, 2023, at the Philippine Arena!



Don't miss out and be sure to grab your tickets in the following dates: pic.twitter.com/YS0IBTCipk — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) May 15, 2023

The VIP soundcheck package also has the following benefits: early entry, a dedicated lane for the merchandise booth, and a laminated ID and lanyard.

Official fan club members and members of Live Nation Philippines will have an early chance to secure tickets during the pre-sale on June 1 and June 2, respectively. Those interested to participate in the MOA Member pre-sale need to register on the Weverse platform from May 15 to May 19.

Meanwhile, tickets will go on sale for the public on June 3 via SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.

Local promoter Live Nation Philippines also released several guidelines for those interested to join the pre-sales.

The show will be held at the Philippine Arena on August 13.

ACT: Sweet MIrage concert will serve as TXT’s return to the Philippines in ten months, following their two-night ACT: LOVE SICK concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay in October 2022.

Composed of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Huening Kai, and Taehyun, TXT debuted under Big Hit Music in March 2019. They are known for their hits “Good Boy Gone Bad,” “LO$ER=LOVER.,” Crown,” “Can’t You See Me?,” and “Blue Hour.” – Rappler.com