Seat plan, prices: TREASURE’s ‘Hello’ concert in Manila

Tickets for the group's one-night concert will be available starting January 19!

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino Treasure Makers! Concert promoter Live Nation announced on Tuesday, January 10, the ticket prices and seat plan for TREASURE’s upcoming Hello concert in the Philippines.

Ticket prices range from P3,500 for General Admission seats to P19,500 for the VIP section. VIP ticket holders can also choose whether to join the soundcheck or send-off event.

Interested concert-goers can register for the presale membership from January 10, 1 pm to January 12, 1 pm, as the Treasure Maker membership presale opens on January 19, 10 am. Buyers can only buy two tickets per one membership ID during the fan club presale.

Meanwhile, the Live Nation presale opens on January 20, 10 am, and the general on-sale starts on January 21, 10 am. Four tickets per transaction are available during the Live Nation presale and general on-sale.

Sign up for OFFICIAL FANCLUB TREASURE MAKER MEMBERSHIP on Weverse! 🎫

📌 Registration Dates: 01.10.2023 (1pm) to 01.12.2023 (1pm)

📌 Fanclub Presales: 01.19.2023 (10am-11:59pm) pic.twitter.com/zpsggFubdE — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) January 10, 2023

TREASURE’s one-night show, which is set for April 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena, is the group’s first solo concert in the country, and second visit in the Philippines overall. They performed alongside Jackson Wang and BamBam for July 2022’s KPOP Masterz concert.

TREASURE originally made their debut as a 12-member boy group in August 2020. In November 2022, YG Entertainment announced that members Bang Yedam and Mashiho have left the group.

The group has been reorganized with its 10 remaining members: Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, and So Jung-hwan. They are known for songs “DARARI,” “JIKJIN,” “Beautiful,” “Boy,” and “COME TO ME.” – Rappler.com