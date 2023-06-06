Ticket prices, seat plan: TWICE’s ‘READY TO BE’ in Philippine Arena 

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino ONCEs! The ticket prices and seat plan for TWICE’s upcoming READY TO BE concert in Bulacan have been announced on Tuesday, June 6.

According to event organizer Live Nation Philippines, ticket prices range from P1,750 for the UBC Regular sections to P17,500 for the VIP Package Seated sections.

The VIP Package also includes a VIP gift, early entry, laminated ID and lanyard, dedicated merchandise lane, and soundcheck experience.

Members of Live Nation Philippines will have an early chance to secure tickets during the pre-sale on June 15, 10 am, while the general sale starts June 16, 12 pm.

This is it, Once! TWICE is coming to the 🇵🇭 for the TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ IN BULACAN!



Save the date: Sept 30 at the Philippine Arena!



LNPH presale: June 15, 10AM – 11:59PM

General sale: June 16, 12PM #TWICE #트와이스 #READYTOBE #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR #SMART… pic.twitter.com/ySLFPzP9Zx — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) June 6, 2023

The one-night show will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on September 30.

The upcoming READY TO BE concert will serve as TWICE’s return to the Philippines in over four years, following their TWICELIGHTS concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay in June 2019.

Composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, TWICE made their debut in 2015 under JYP Entertainment.

The group is known for songs such as “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “What is Love,” “Fancy,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” and “Alcohol-Free.” – Rappler.com