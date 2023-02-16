Ticket prices, seat plan: WayV’s ‘PHANTOM’ fan meeting in Manila

Tickets for the fan meeting will be available starting March 5!

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Filipino Wayzennies! The ticket prices and seat plan for WayV’s upcoming PHANTOM fan meeting in Manila have been announced on Wednesday, February 15.

According to event organizer DNM Entertainment, tickets range from P10,500 for the SVIP Standing and Seated sections to P3,500 for general admission.

It remains unclear whether there will be additional benefits depending on each ticket tier.

Tickets go on sale starting March 5 via TicketNet website and outlets.

The show will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on March 26.

WayV’s PHANTOM fan meeting in Manila will serve as the group’s first solo show in the Philippines and their second visit overall.

They first visited the country in October 2022 for the I-POP U MANILA festival, wherein only four members – Kun, Hendery, Yangyang, and Xiaojun – were present as the other two members had health issues.

WayV has earlier revealed that only five members – Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang – will participate in the fan meeting in Manila. No explanation behind Winwin’s absence was disclosed.

WayV, a sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s NCT boy group, is known for their hits “Love Talk,” “Kick Back,” “Turn Back Time,” and “Miracle.” They released their latest album Phantom in December 2022. – Rappler.com