LOOK: TXT is coming back to PH

TXT's concert in August will be at the Philippine Arena

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, Filipino MOAs, as K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is bringing their ACT: SWEET MIRAGE tour to the Philippines.

The five-member act announced on Monday, May 1, that they will be performing at the Philippine Arena on August 13.

Additional details, such as ticket prices and selling dates, have yet to be announced, with local promoter Live Nation Philippines saying that this information will be released “soon.”

The one-night show in August will serve as TXT’s return to the Philippines in ten months, following their two-night ACT: LOVE SICK concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay in October 2022.

Composed of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Huening Kai, and Taehyun, TXT debuted under Big Hit Music in March 2019. They are known for their hits “Good Boy Gone Bad,” “LO$ER=LOVER.,” Crown,” “Can’t You See Me?,” and “Blue Hour.” – Rappler.com