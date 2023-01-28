TREASURE announces second date for 2023 Manila show

Tickets for the new date go on sale in February

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Teumes have something to celebrate as TREASURE has announced an additional date for their 2023 HELLO Tour in Manila.

In a January 28 tweet, concert promoter Live Nation announced that the K-pop boy group would also be performing at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on April 14, in addition to their sold-out April 15 show.

Tickets for the new date will go on sale from February 10 to 11.

We know you've been waiting for this, Philippine Teume! We are adding another day to the 2023 TREASURE TOUR [HELLO] IN MANILA! 🙌



Save the date: April 14, 2023, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena



Tickets Onsale Feb 10-11, 2023 pic.twitter.com/i50bLSeiKQ — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) January 28, 2023

The April shows mark the group’s second time to perform in Manila, and their first time as a solo act. In July 2022, they shared the stage with Jackson Wang and BamBam at the KPOP Masterz Concert.

TREASURE debuted in 2020, with their album The First Step: Chapter One. While originally a 12-member group, former members Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam left the group in November 2022.

The group’s current members include Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, and So Jung-hwan. – Rappler.com