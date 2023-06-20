LOOK: TREASURE sub-unit T5 drops teaser for ‘MOVE’ 

Composed of Junghwan, Junkyu, Jihoon, Jaehyuk, and Doyoung, T5 will make their debut in July

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready, TEUMEs! YG Entertainment unveiled on Monday, June 18, the poster for TREASURE sub-unit T5 and its upcoming debut single, “Move.”

The poster saw the five members in black suits, alongside the announcement that the track was co-composed by TREASURE member Junky, with lyrics entirely penned by him.

T5 is made up of members So Jung-hwan, Junkyu, Jihoon, Yoon Jae-hyuk, and Doyoung. YG Entertainment started revealing one member of the sub-unit per day starting June 12.

The dance practice video for “MOVE” will be out on Tuesday, June 20, at 11 pm, ahead of the track’s official release.

T5 is slated for July, according to YG Entertainment founder and executive producer Yang Hyun-suk, but final details have yet to be announced.

Yang earlier announced that he had formed TREASURE’s sub-unit by asking the 10 members to “raise their hand if they think they are the most handsome among themselves.” He also said that releasing the choreography video first works as a “very special and exceptional” pre-release promotion.

In the video, he also revealed that TREASURE will be coming back with their second full-length album in August.

TREASURE, which made their debut in 2020, is made up of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, and So Jung-hwan. In November 2022, Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho departed from the formerly 12-piece group.

The boy group is known for their hits “DARARI,” “JIKJIN,” and “THANK YOU.” – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.