TWICE adds second Bulacan show for ‘READY TO BE’ tour

TWICE. The K-pop girl group is set to perform two nights in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, Filipino ONCEs! K-pop girl group TWICE has added a second show to their Bulacan stop for the READY TO BE tour, and we’re feeling special.

On Saturday, June 17, event organizer Live Nation Philippines announced that they have added a second show on Sunday, October 1, 2023 for TWICE’s concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Tickets for the September 30 show went on sale on Friday, June 16. Earlier on Saturday, June 17, Live Nation Philippines announced that there were additional tickets on sale, but the show was sold out shortly after.

Tickets for the second show will be on sale starting Sunday, June 18, at 12 pm. Prices range from P1,750 for the UBC Regular sections to P17,500 for the VIP Package Seated sections.

TWICE’s shows in September and October will serve as their second visit to the Philippines, after performing at the Mall of Asia Arena in June 2019 for their TWICELIGHTS world tour.

TWICE debuted in 2015 under JYP Entertainment, with the song “Like OOH-AHH.” The group is made up of the members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

They are known for their hits “The Feels,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” “MORE & MORE,” “Feel Special,” and “FANCY.” – with reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com