TWICE’s Chaeyoung to be absent from ‘Ready to Be’ concerts in Bulacan

CHAEYOUNG. The TWICE member poses for their 'Ready to Be' album.

Only eight members will participate in the group's September 29 and October 1 shows in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE will not be attending the upcoming Ready to Be concerts in the Philippines due to health issues.

JYP Entertainment made the announcement on Friday, September 29. “We convey this unfortunate news with a heavy heart as we know everyone was eagerly anticipating the show,” they said.

Chaeyoung to be absent from upcoming Bulacan concert.



The agency also asked for fans’ understanding as it explained that the decision “was made after much consideration to protect the health of the artist.”

With this, only eight members – Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, and Tzuyu – will take the stage on September 29 and October 1 at Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The upcoming READY TO BE concerts will serve as TWICE’s return to the Philippines in over four years, following their TWICELIGHTS concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay in June 2019.

The group is known for songs such as “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “What is Love,” “Fancy,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” and “Alcohol-Free.” – Rappler.com