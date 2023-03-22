TWICE’s Chaeyoung apologizes for wearing shirt with swastika 

Chaeyoung says she'll 'pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again'

MANILA, Philippines – Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE has apologized on Tuesday, March 21, for wearing a shirt with a swastika in a recent Instagram post.

In the since-deleted photo, the K-pop idol’s shirt featured a graphic of a man wearing a swastika symbol on it. The man in the image is Sid Vicious, bassist of the 1970s punk band Sex Pistols.

The photo was quickly met with backlash online as the symbol is a known emblem used by the German Nazi party.

Chaeyoung has since removed the photo from her Instagram profile and issued an apology.

“I didn’t correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore,” she said in her statement, written in both Korean and English.

She continued that she’s sorry for “not thoroughly reviewing it” and promised to “pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again.”

Chaeyoung made her debut as the main rapper and sub-vocalist of TWICE in October 2015.

The nine-member group released their 12th mini-album Ready to Be in March 2023. They are known for their tracks “Moonlight Sunrise,” “Set Me Free,” “The Feels,” “Alcohol-Free,” and “What is Love?” – Rappler.com