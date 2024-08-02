TWICE’s Tzuyu to make solo debut with mini album ‘abouTZU’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

READY? TWICE's Tzuyu will make her solo debut with the mini album 'abouTZU.'

Tzuyu becomes the third member of the K-pop girl group to release solo music after Nayeon and Jihyo

MANILA, Philippines – Surprise, ONCE! TWICE’s Tzuyu shocked fans after dropping a teaser for her first solo mini album abouTZU on Thursday, August 1.

The teaser, released by TWICE’s agency JYP Entertainment, shows Tzuyu looking elegant and mysterious as she bikes in a field, walks in a mansion, and picks up a cassette tape in the rain. The teaser ends with a question: “So, are you ready?”

The TWICE maknae (youngest member) becomes the third member of the K-pop girl group to release solo music after Nayeon and Jihyo. JYP has yet to announce a release date for the upcoming album.

Tzuyu becomes the third member of TWICE to make a solo debut. JYP Entertainment announced on Thursday, August 1, that #TZUYU will be releasing her first mini album “abouTZU,” with a release date yet to be announced. #abouTZU https://t.co/FomwGYlO0a pic.twitter.com/TWFr5Nb1M1 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) August 1, 2024

The Tzuyu solo announcement comes as other TWICE members have been busy with solo and unit activities.

Nayeon made a solo comeback with her mini album “NA” and the title track “ABCD” in June, while Dahyun is set to make her acting debut with independent film “Sprint” and the Korean adaptation of Taiwanese film “You Are the Apple of My Eye.”

Meanwhile, MISAMO – a sub-unit consisting of Japanese members Mina, Sana, and Momo – will also be making a comeback with a new album on October 30.

TWICE is a nine-member girl group that debuted on October 20, 2015. The group is best known for its hit songs “CHEER UP,” “TT,” “FANCY,” “Feel Special,” “Alcohol-Free,” and “Talk That Talk.”

The girl group also actively promotes in Japan where it is best known for tracks such as “Breakthrough,” “Fanfare,” “BDZ,” “Celebrate,” and “Hare Hare.”

The group made its last group comeback with Korean album With You-th in February and Japanese album DIVE in July.

TWICE visited the Philippines in September 2023 for its READY TO BE concert in Bulacan and a fan meet with snack brand Oishi in June. – Rappler.com