Rappler Talk Entertainment: Eric Nam on ‘House on a Hill’ and thriving in K-pop

MANILA, Philippines – Eric Nam has kept his K-pop career thriving for far longer than most – a huge feat given pop music’s propensity for what’s next and what’s new. Now an independent artist, his third all-English full-length album House on a Hill is coming out in September, and fans can’t wait to check out Eric’s next creative chapter.

In this episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, Eric talks about his new album, how much he has changed from his debut to the present, and his secret to staying popular in the industry.

