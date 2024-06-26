LIVESTREAM: SEVENTEEN’s appointment as UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassador for Youth

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

17 IS RIGHT HERE. SEVENTEEN recently concluded its 'FOLLOW' concert world tour.

PARIS, France – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) holds a ceremony on Wednesday, June 26, to appoint K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN as its first Goodwill Ambassador for Youth.

The UN agency says the event “marks a historic milestone in global youth engagement and cultural exchange,” and will be held at its headquarters in Paris, with Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

SEVENTEEN previously spoke at UNESCO’s Youth Forum in November 2023, where the group highlighted the agency’s #GoingTogether campaign. They were the first-ever K-pop act that appeared at the forum.

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member K-pop boy group that debuted in May 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment. Since then, the group has been known for hits like “HOT,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Super” and “Aju Nice,” among others.

Watch the ceremony live on Rappler on June 26, 4:30 pm (Philippine time). – Rappler.com