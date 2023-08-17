Stan by Me: The TWICE fan community in the Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

We chat with Jane Decierdo of ONCE HQ about their fan gatherings, and their excitement for TWICE's concert in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – For their Ready to Be concert stop in the Philippines, K-pop group TWICE added a second show after tickets for its first day sold out fast. It’s a testament to their huge popularity in the country.

And now that the nine-piece act is just weeks away from returning to the country after more than four years, Filipino ONCEs are determined to make the shows memorable.

In this episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, Rappler entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon and entertainment reporter Ysa Abad sit down with ONCE HQ member Jane Decierdo for a chat on what she’s looking forward to during TWICE’s concert, and the ONCE community in the Philippines.

Watch this episode here on Thursday, August 17, at 5:30 pm or check out Rappler on Facebook and Youtube! – Rappler.com