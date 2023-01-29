LOOK: WayV is coming to Manila 

The fan meeting will be held in March

MANILA, Philippines – This is it, Filipino Wayzennies! WayV, NCT’s China-based unit, is set to hold their first solo fan meeting in the Philippines.

Event organizer DNM Entertainment announced on Friday, January 27, that the group will be bringing their PHANTOM fan meeting tour to the Araneta Coliseum on March 26.

Additional details such as ticket prices and selling dates have yet to be announced.

The upcoming fan meeting will serve as the group’s return to the Philippines in five months, following their participation in I-POP U 2022 Manila in October 2022. At the time, only four members – Kun, Hendery, Yangyang, and Xiaojun – were present for the event as members Ten and Winwin had health issues.

It will also be the group’s second visit in the Philippines overall.

WayV, a sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s NCT boy group, is known for their hits “Love Talk,” “Kick Back,” “Turn Back Time,” and “Miracle.” They released their latest album Phantom in December 2022. – Rappler.com