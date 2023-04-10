WATCH: WayV tours Intramuros, eats Filipino food in latest vlog

WayV tries Filipino dishes like crispy pata and sinigang while member Ten meets a Filipino fan at a café

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of their PHANTOM fan meeting in Manila, Chinese boy band WayV spent some time exploring Intramuros during their latest visit to the Philippines.

Released on Saturday, April 8, the vlog titled “Morning Walk | Tour Box: Chapter 1” saw members Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang touring the historic area in Manila.

A Filipino tour guide was also seen giving background details about Almacenes Reales, Fort Santiago, and Casa Manila during WayV’s visit. The members said that it was their Filipino fans, the WayZennies, who gave them recommendations on what to do around Manila.

The almost 15-minute clip also featured a cute interaction between member Ten and a lucky fan who prepared his coffee for him while she was working at a café.

The said fan had posted earlier about the incident, saying it was a “one-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“I’m going to have a good day because you made [the coffee] for me,” Ten told the fan. “Next time, if we have a chance, we’re going to come here often.”

The members also took pictures along the famous Intramuros streets, with Kun even filming a dance challenge of their song “Good Life.”

At a restaurant, the boys also feasted on several Filipino dishes including crispy pata, adobo, garlic kangkong, and sinigang.

“We got to share stories,” Xiaojun said about the whole experience, with Hendery adding that they also “learned history.”

WayV, a sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s NCT boy group, is known for their hits “Love Talk,” “Kick Back,” “Turn Back Time,” and “Miracle.” They released their latest album Phantom in December 2022.

The PHANTOM fan meeting in Manila on March 26 was the group’s first solo event in the Philippines and their second show overall. – Rappler.com