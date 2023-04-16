ITZY looking forward to showing a ‘different side’ of them in fan meeting with PH MIDZYs

'Every time we visit the Philippines, we’re able to recharge,' member Lia says

MANILA, Philippines – Just three months after their two-night CHECKMATE concert in Manila in January, K-pop girl group ITZY is back in the Philippines again – this time for a fan meeting organized by clothing giant BENCH.

“We’re glad to be given the chance to meet our Filipino MIDZYs again,” member Ryujin said through an interpreter during the press conference held on Saturday, April 15.

Asked what fans could expect from their fan meeting on Sunday, April 16, at the Mall of Asia Arena, Lia said that it will be different from their previous concerts.

“We prepared different corners and segments where we can interact with our Filipino MIDZYs through different games. And what we’re really looking forward to the most is to be able to converse with our fans using the Filipino language,” she said, adding that she also really wants to try eating banana cue if given the chance.

During the press conference, each member already introduced themselves in Filipino. “Na-miss niyo ba kami? (Did you miss us?),” Yuna asked, with Ryujin adding: “Masaya ako na makita kayo (I’m happy to see you.)”

ITZY was introduced as one of BENCH’s ambassadors in June 2022, and the group said they’re honored to be endorsers of the fashion brand. Chaeryeong said that through this, their group can show a different side of themselves to their fans.

Yuna, who was labeled as the group’s fashionista, together with Lia, shared that she really feels comfortable wearing pieces from the band. Being comfortable in their style, she emphasized, is a piece of fashion advice she could share with supporters.

As mentioned, the fan meeting came shortly after ITZY concluded their CHECKMATE world tour, and the group said that they’re still in disbelief over the amount of support they’ve received from fans worldwide.

“We got the chance to meet our fans globally,” Yuna said. “There, we saw that there are also other nationalities that love and appreciate us. That was a shock for us. So we were really happy. We really receive strength from our fans.”

Yeji added that while it’s already their second visit to the Philippines for 2023 alone, they’re still ecstatic over how passionate Filipino MIDZYs are. “I am really amazed by the hot welcome and spirit of the Filipino fans. What we experienced [during the CHECKMATE concert] remains unforgettable until today.”

Lia added: “We really feel their love and passion. Every time we visit the Philippines, we’re able to recharge.”

Composed of Ryujin, Yuna, Yeji, Lia, and Chaeryeong, ITZY is a girl group under JYP Entertainment that debuted in February 2019. They are known for their tracks “Mafia in the Morning,” “Icy,” “Wannabe,” “Dalla Dalla,” and “Loco.” – Rappler.com