WINNER’s Mino to enlist in military in March

Mino is the third member of WINNER to enlist

MANILA, Philippines – Mino of the K-pop group WINNER will be starting his military service on March 24.

YG Entertainment made the announcement on Thursday, March 2, through a Weverse post, saying that the idol will carry out his duties as a social service worker.

The agency added that there will be “no separate on-site events to prevent safety accidents caused by congestion.”

“We ask our fans to refrain from visiting our site,” they added.

Mino, 29, will be the third member of WINNER to enlist following Kim Jin-woo and Lee Seung-hoon. Both have been discharged from the military.

As a solo artist, Mino released the albums XX, TAKE, and TO INFINITY. He also starred in the Netflix film Seoul Vibe and is a series regular in variety shows New Journey to the West and Kang’s Kitchen.

WINNER made their debut in August 2014. They are known for hits “REALLY REALLY,” “EVERYDAY,” “MILLIONS,” “Hold,” and “AH YEAH.” – Rappler.com