8 out of 13 members of WJSN renew contract with Starship Entertainment

Luda, Dawon, Xuan Yi, Cheng Xiao, and Mei Qi will no longer be part of the group

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, have been reorganized as an eight-member group after five members decided not to renew their contracts with Starship Entertainment.

In a statement on Friday, March 3, the agency revealed that only eight out of 13 members – Exy, Seola, Bona, Soobin, Eunseo, Yeoreum, Dayoung, and Yeonjung – will continue activities with the group after renewing their contracts with Starship Entertainment.

The agency shared that their exclusive contracts with Luda and Dawon will come to an end following “sincere and in-depth discussions.” “We respect the decisions of Luda and Dawon and will cheer on and support their new activities and paths ahead,” Starship Entertainment said, according to Soompi.

Starship Entertainment also confirmed that Chinese members Xuan Yi, Cheng Xiao, and Mei Qi, who were part of the group under Yuehua Entertainment, have also had their contracts terminated following its expiration. The three Chinese members have halted activities with WJSN since 2018, and have been focused on promoting in China.

Despite the changes, the agency promised fans that they would “not hold back on providing [their] full and systematic support” to the rest of the group.

“Please show warm encouragement and support for the WJSN members who are standing at a new starting line,” they ended their statement.

WJSN debuted as a 12-member group under Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment in February 2016. The 13th member, Yeonjung, was added to the group in July 2016. In 2018, the group continued promotions with 10 members, as three Chinese members focused on their activities in China.

They’re known for their songs “Last Sequence,” “As You Wish,” “Save Me, Save You,” and “Secret.” – Rappler.com