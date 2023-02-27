Youngbin departs K-pop boy group BLANK2Y due to dating violence allegations

MANILA, Philippines – Keystone Entertainment announced on Saturday, February 25, that member Youngbin has been removed from K-pop group BLANK2Y following allegations of physical assault against an individual he was romantically involved with.

Youngbin, whose real name is Lee Young-bin, was expelled from the group after an anonymous online post claimed that an unnamed idol had physically assaulted and strangled an unnamed individual while trying to end the relationship with him.

According to a post by Soompi, the anonymous post was written by a friend of the victim who dated the unnamed idol for about three months. The writer said that the idol allegedly grabbed her friend by the collar to an alley, took her friend’s cell phone away from her and tried to throw it, and strangled her until she fell unconscious.

The anonymous poster also claimed that there are medical records of the victim’s injuries and that the incident was life-threatening.

While the idol was unnamed in the post, a mosaic-processed picture was also released, which led to some netizens speculating that the idol involved was Youngbin.

Following the circulation of the post, BLANK2Y’s agency Keystone Entertainment responded to the speculations.

“After checking the facts of the post made today on an online community, we have confirmed that the individual mentioned in the post is Youngbin,” they said in a statement, as translated by Soompi.

Keystone Entertainment then declared that Youngbin has been officially removed from BLANK2Y, and will no longer participate in any of the group’s upcoming activities.

“Once again, we apologize to the fans and many other people for giving you cause for discomfort and concern due to this incident related to member Youngbin,” they told fans.

Youngbin became a member of the nine-member boy group BLANK2Y after competing in the reality survival show I-LAND. The group debuted on May 24, 2022 with the mini album K2Y I : Confidence [Thumbs Up]. – Rappler.com

