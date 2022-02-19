NSFW: Remember ‘bold’ movies and their bizarre titles?

Who comes up with these titles?!

MANILA, Philippines – “Bold” movies were the ones our parents warned us about when we were kids. They weren’t exactly blockbuster hits – usually, they were played in seedy cinemas and on public buses in the wee hours of the morning – but some of their stars have gone on to become household names.

And of course, who could forget those titles?

These “sex trip” or ST films, as they were called in the ’90s, had titles that were thinly-veiled innuendos or outright sexual references – often with mentions of food. Here are just a few of the best “bold” film titles we could find:

Kapag ang Palay Naging Bigas…May Bumayo!

Truly a Filipino film, its title basically describes how rice is processed. Who says an ST film can’t be educational?

Mainit, Masarap, Parang Kaning Isusubo

Speaking of rice, this movie likens sex(?) to the Filipino food staple. We can’t say we disagree. Perfectly-steamed rice is very sexy. It stars Rita Avila and Cesar Montano.

Diligin ng Suka ang Uhaw na Lumpia

Lumpia as a sexual metaphor? We’ll have seconds!

Matamis Hanggang Dulo

With a title that translates to “sweet until the very end,” it could be wholesome, except there are two oiled-up half-naked actors on the poster.

Bakat

Subtlety has left the building in the title of this film starring Diana Zubiri and Rodel Velayo.

Pag Dumikit Kumakapit

The title is vaguely sexual but could also be the tagline for a super glue brand. Either way, we’re intrigued.

Patikim ng Pinya

Starring Rosanna Roces in her “bold star” days, this movie’s title literally translates to “can I taste the pineapple” – but is really a play on words that’ll make the most immature of us giggle when we say it out loud.

Batuta ni Drakula

Even Eddie Garcia has starred in a “bomba” film. In this 1971 movie, he stars as Drakula, and in the poster he holds a “batuta” that looks very much like a dildo. We have so many questions.

Ang Galing Galing Mo Babes

Who is Babes, and what did they do well?

Tukso, Layuan Mo Ako

This movie is so famous it’s become a meme. Starring Gretchen Barretto as a demon out to seduce and destroy the souls of four men, it’s a story that’s as dramatic as its title.

Which of these movie titles makes you want to go see the film? Did we miss out on anything? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com