LIST: Fandom-led donation drives for residents affected by Typhoon Carina and southwest monsoon

In true fandom culture, several fanbase groups have banded together to launch donation drives to help typhoon and enhanced southwest monsoon victims

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas and communities in Northern and Central Luzon have been devastated by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon on Wednesday, July 24.

Aside from relief organizations, local fandoms – fanbases of K-pop and P-pop groups – have banded together to launch donation drives to help typhoon victims in need. Here is a running list of donation drives you can support, spearheaded by different fan groups.

18 Donation Drive (SB19)

18 Donation Drive Team, comprised of A’TIN (fans of P-pop group SB19), is accepting monetary donations for those affected by #CarinaPH and #HabagatPH.

#ReliefPH: 18 Donation Drive Team, comprised of fans of P-pop group SB19, is accepting monetary donations for those affected by #CarinaPH and #HabagatPH.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/2WVxVdK8wb pic.twitter.com/D8J0qDTx6a — MovePH (@MovePH) July 24, 2024

BINIYANIHAN (BINI)

BLOOM Philippines – the fanbase of P-pop girl group BINI – is accepting both cash and in-kind donations.

ARMY Bayanihan and Corner Se7en (BTS)

ARMY Bayanihan and Corner Se7en – Filipino fans of K-pop group BTS – are banding together to collect donations for typhoon victims within Metro Manila.

Corner Se7en PH, in partnership with @ARMYBayanihan, is conducting a donation drive for Filipinos affected by Typhoon Carina.



With this, we are humbly asking for your support by sending monetary donations.



You can send any amount using Gcash or Maya using the QR codes. pic.twitter.com/R0TzZunVhg — Corner Se7en (@Corner_Se7en) July 24, 2024

EMERGENCY RESPONSE: #CarinaPH 🚨🚨🚨



ARMY Bayanihan, alongside @Corner_Se7en, is humbly asking for donations, be it in-kind or monetary.



Please see below the specific items needed by the typhoon victims. For those who want to send over in-kind donations, please DM us. 💜 pic.twitter.com/jynL5mnEao — ARMY BAYANIHAN⁷ 🇵🇭 (@ARMYBayanihan) July 24, 2024

JK Philippines (Jungkook of BTS)

Fans of BTS member Jungkook launched a donation drive for affected communities.

SHINee World Academy PH (SHINee)

SHINEE’s fandom has partnered with the Rotary Club of Malingap, Quezon City.

Pearl Aqua Hearts: Help Typhoon #CarinaPH Victims



📣 Call for Donations



We've partnered with the Rotary Club of Malingap, Q.C. to launch a relief effort for communities which were greatly affected by typhoon Carina. #HabagatPH #PearlAquaHearts



Full details available below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/56Kw04JwXR — SHINee World Academy PH (@shawolacademyph) July 24, 2024

Jjinggus – fans of K-pop star Onew – are holding a donation drive until August 9.

✨JJINGGUS CARE: An Open Donation Drive✨



The Philippines is currently facing the destructive effects of Typhoon Carina, with heavy rainfall affecting thousands of homes–including some of our fellow Shawols. Manila and other provinces are now on state of calamity.



With open… pic.twitter.com/VvnGIfRk1L — 🐰✨Onew Philippines✨🥕 (@onew_ph) July 24, 2024

CARATS Philippines (SEVENTEEN)

Different fanbases of SEVENTEEN members have come together to raise funds for victims of the typhoon. Contributions will be donated to the Angat Buhay group, and pet shelters.

@woozidansph along with other the fanbases for SVT members have come together to raise a donation drive for those who have been severely affected by the Super Typhoon Carina.



Contributions will be donated to Angat Buhay and various pet shelters in need.#CarinaPH pic.twitter.com/NYGACXnvmx — WOOZI PH (@woozidansph) July 24, 2024

JUN PHILIPPINES along with other the fanbases for SVT members have come together to raise a donation drive for those who have been severely affected by the Super Typhoon Carina.



Contributions will be donated to Angat Buhay and various pet shelters in need.#CarinaPH pic.twitter.com/XGDiW0NnEx — JUN PHILIPPINES (@moonjunhuiph) July 24, 2024

@JWW_PH along with other the fanbases for SVT members have come together to raise a donation drive for those who have been severely affected by the Super Typhoon Carina.



Contributions will be donated to Angat Buhay and various pet shelters in need.#CarinaPh pic.twitter.com/Ray2lDM4gV — WONWOO PH (@JWW_PH) July 24, 2024

CARATs!



We are Horangdans Philippines, a dedicated fanbase for Seventeen's incredible performance leader, Hoshi.



In partnership with Angat Buhay PH, we are launching a donation drive to raise funds for communities affected by the current situation.



Whether it's providing… pic.twitter.com/71Dpbau5Uw — Horangdans Philippines (@horangdansph) July 24, 2024

From1130th and Kim Sunoo Daily Fanbase (ENHYPEN)

ENGENES – fans of K-pop group ENHYPEN – are also calling for donations.

📩 𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀 𝐂𝐀𝐔𝐒𝐄 : #CarinaPH 🚨



EN-DONATE is humbly asking for any amount of monetary donations that will be donated to Angat Buhay.



The aim of this donation drive is to raise funds for communities affected by #CarinaPH



Any amount is highly appreciated. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/QdbC52sfCd — EN-DONATE 💌 (@from1130th) July 24, 2024

CALL FOR DONATIONS‼️ #CARINAPH



Several areas in the Philippines are now under the state of calamity because of Super Typhoon Carina. With that, we are seeking monetary donations for the victims.



For donations, kindly answer the form below⬇️

🔗: https://t.co/GFsIGxYqhE



Any… pic.twitter.com/IWHDDWHp8P — KIM SUNOO DAILY FANBASE 🦊 (@kimsunoodaily) July 24, 2024

Did we miss out on any more local fandoms? Let us know. – Rappler.com