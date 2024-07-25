LIST: Fandom-led donation drives for residents affected by Typhoon Carina and southwest monsoon

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Several areas and communities in Northern and Central Luzon have been devastated by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon on Wednesday, July 24.
Aside from relief organizations, local fandoms – fanbases of K-pop and P-pop groups – have banded together to launch donation drives to help typhoon victims in need. Here is a running list of donation drives you can support, spearheaded by different fan groups.
18 Donation Drive (SB19)
18 Donation Drive Team, comprised of A’TIN (fans of P-pop group SB19), is accepting monetary donations for those affected by #CarinaPH and #HabagatPH.
BINIYANIHAN (BINI)
BLOOM Philippines – the fanbase of P-pop girl group BINI – is accepting both cash and in-kind donations.
ARMY Bayanihan and Corner Se7en (BTS)
ARMY Bayanihan and Corner Se7en – Filipino fans of K-pop group BTS – are banding together to collect donations for typhoon victims within Metro Manila.
JK Philippines (Jungkook of BTS)
Fans of BTS member Jungkook launched a donation drive for affected communities.
SHINee World Academy PH (SHINee)
SHINEE’s fandom has partnered with the Rotary Club of Malingap, Quezon City.
Jjinggus – fans of K-pop star Onew – are holding a donation drive until August 9.
CARATS Philippines (SEVENTEEN)
Different fanbases of SEVENTEEN members have come together to raise funds for victims of the typhoon. Contributions will be donated to the Angat Buhay group, and pet shelters.
From1130th and Kim Sunoo Daily Fanbase (ENHYPEN)
ENGENES – fans of K-pop group ENHYPEN – are also calling for donations.
Did we miss out on any more local fandoms? Let us know. – Rappler.com
