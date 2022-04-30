[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: dwta

The singer-songwriter performs in this music session from home

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter dwta is performing on Rappler Live Jam.

The artist was born and raised in Bicol, and writes songs in her native Bicolano. She started making music in high school, and went on to join a songwriting workshop where she continued to hone her craft.

Inspired by Filipino folklore, dwta aims to tell stories with her music, while also raising awareness on various social issues.

Her latest single “Santigwar” was released in February, and tells the story of a blossoming romance while drawing inspiration from a traditional faith healing practice.

Catch dwta as she talks about and shares her music on Rappler Live Jam.

Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com