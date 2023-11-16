[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: AJAA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ash, JC, Axl, and Alex are bringing the good vibes to the Rappler Live Jam stage!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a great time to be a P-pop fan, as rising P-pop boy group AJAA steps into the limelight at the Rappler HQ!

AJAA, the latest sensation from Cornerstone Entertainment, is a four-member boy group composed of Ash, JC, Axl, and Alex. They first made their mark on the Philippine pop scene last September 7 with their four-track EP 4 Ü under Republic Records Philippines.

Dubbed “The New Generation of P-pop,” AJAA is set out to charm audiences with their wit and talent on the Rappler Live Jam stage as they perform hits from their EP such as “Hany,” “Torpe,” and “Best Day Ever.”

Save the date with AJAA on Thursday, November 16, as they make their debut on the Rappler Live Jam stage. Be sure to bookmark this page or visit youtube.com/rappler! – Rappler.com