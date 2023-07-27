[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: ALYSON

LIVE

The band is set to celebrate the release of their eight-track album 'Definitely Love'

MANILA, Philippines – ALYSON is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The five-piece band is made up of Pio Ligot, Marcus Mababangloob, Miguel Erfe, Luis Uy, and Easel Manes.

They first got together in 2012, and have since been playing shows all over Metro Manila.

The band released their eight-track album Definitely Love in July, and are celebrating with a launch on Saturday, July 29 at 123 Block where they will be performing with their friends, Joshua Kim, Kremesoda, Pikunin, and Over October.

Catch the band as they perform on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, July 27.