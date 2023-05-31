[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: ‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’ cast

Catch the cast as they perform songs from the hit musical live from the Newport Performing Arts Theater

MANILA, Philippines – The cast of Ang Huling El Bimbo are belting out Eraserheads classics on Rappler Live Jam straight from the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Newport World Resorts.

Ang Huling El Bimbo first opened in 2018, and has since become a hit among theater lovers and Eraserheads fans alike. The jukebox musical weaves together the songs of the iconic ’90s rock band to tell the story of a group of friends who navigate life in the face of unspeakable trauma.

The musical has since staged over 100 shows, with sold-out reruns in March and July 2019. In 2020 the show streamed online, counting 7 million views in 48 hours and raising P12 million for COVID relief. It returned as a live concert, Ang Muling El Bimbo, in 2021.

Original cast members Gian Magdangal, Gab Pangilinan, Topper Fabregas, Jamie Wilson, and Sheila Francisco reprise their roles for the 2023 run, joined by new cast members Nino Alejandro, Bullet Dumas, Anthony Rosaldo, Paw Castillo, and Katrine Sunga. The show is directed by Dexter Santos and written by Dingdong Novenario.

The current run opened in April, and has show dates until June 30. Tickets are available on Ticketworld. For more information, check out instagram.com/fullhousetheater, or tiktok.com/@aheb.2023.

Ahead of the show, catch the cast as they share behind-the-scenes stories and perform a few songs on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, June 1. Bookmark this page or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com