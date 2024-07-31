[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Benj Pangilinan

Catch the rising singer-songwriter perform some of his top hits at the Rappler HQ!

MANILA, Philippines – Benj Pangilinan is the latest Filipino artist to showcase his musical chops on the Rappler Live Jam stage!

Pangilinan has been singing since he was a child, but he officially made his debut in 2023 with the single “Love, That’s Rare.”

The young singer-songwriter has since gone on to release more tracks, such as “Dance Like You,” “Don’t Lose Sight of Your Heart,” and most recently, “Nandito Na Ako,” featuring Angela Ken.

Catch Pangilinan on Rappler Live Jam at 6 pm on Wednesday, July 31.