[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Caren Tevanny

MANILA, Philippines – Femme rock star Caren Tevanny brings her contagious energy to the Rappler Live Jam stage on Thursday, August 1!

Caren Tevanny’s artistry began with metal and progressive rock music. She was also a member of the all-female rock band General Luna. In her solo career, she has put out tracks like “Pano,” “Hiram,” and “Grid of Nines,” among others.

The singer-songwriter’s latest release is the mellow love song “Paulit-ulit,” which captures what it’s like to find love in the mundane. She also has an album underway.

Catch Caren Tevanny on Rappler Live Jam at 8 pm on Thursday. Bookmark this page or head over to www.youtube.com/rappler!